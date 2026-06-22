Senegalese press: time for refoundation (By Babacar DIAGNE)

The arrival of a new power in Senegal raises a lot of hope in several sectors of national life. That of communication and media appears today as one of the most urgent to rethink as the difficulties accumulated over the years have weakened a sector that is nevertheless essential to any modern democracy.

Senegal has long been considered a benchmark in Africa for the vitality of its press, the diversity of its media and the quality of its public debates. This reputation has been built thanks to the professionalism and commitment of generations of journalists and media actors who have contributed to making information pluralism a distinctive mark of our country.

But in recent years, a progressive divide has emerged between the authorities and professionals in the sector. Many press actors have had the feeling of being marginalized in the thinking and decision-making processes concerning the very future of their profession. Dialogue has weakened, bridges have been broken and misunderstandings have multiplied.

The time therefore seems to have come to initiate a real overhaul of public communication policy around a clear, realistic and inclusive agenda.

I. The first axis should be the immediate resumption of dialogue with all media stakeholders.

No serious reform project can succeed without permanent consultation with journalists, editors, technicians, producers, broadcasters and professional organizations. It becomes essential to restore a climate of trust based on listening, mutual respect and recognition of the strategic role of the press in the democratic stability of the country.

II. The second axis concerns the crucial issue of the Press Support and Development Fund (FADP).

This instrument, essential for supporting media companies and accompanying the profession, now deserves a profound reform in order to guarantee greater transparency, fairness and efficiency in its management and allocation. The objective must be to enable press organizations to modernize, strengthen their professionalization, preserve jobs and ensure their economic viability in a particularly difficult context for the entire sector.

III. The third axis should concern the re-examination of the CNRM.

In a media environment profoundly disrupted by digital technology, social networks and new uses of information, it appears necessary to open a calm reflection on the functioning, missions and methods of regulation of this body in order to better adapt it to the current realities of the Senegalese media landscape.

IV. The fourth axis should be the organization of national meetings devoted to the economic model of the Senegalese press.

This question has become central. Many media outlets survive today in great financial precariousness even as professional, technological and competitive demands become increasingly strong. It is becoming urgent to think collectively about new financing mechanisms, the digital transition, advertising, taxation of the sector and the economic viability of press companies.

V. The fifth axis concerns the worrying situation of DTT.

However, Senegal was one of the first African countries to successfully transition to digital, arousing a lot of hope and pride at the time. But today, it is clear that the system has serious limits. Many areas of the country still do not have adequate coverage, while decoders have become difficult for people to find. This situation poses a real question of equitable access to audiovisual information throughout the national territory. A serious evaluation of DTT policy therefore becomes essential in order to correct the inadequacies observed and relaunch a coherent and accessible digital ambition.

These meetings could constitute a historic moment of collective reflection making it possible to identify an ambitious national vision for the future of communication in Senegal.

The Senegalese press still has remarkable human resources, recognized talents and a strong intellectual tradition. But these achievements cannot be preserved without political will, without sincere dialogue and without courageous reforms.

The time for refoundation has therefore arrived to allow the Senegalese press to regain its full place in democratic consolidation, the formation of public opinion and support for major national transformations.

Because a strong democracy always needs a strong press.

BABACAR DIAGNE

Journalist

Former general director of RTS