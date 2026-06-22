Dakar Biennale 2026: President Félix Tshisekedi in the spotlight of the 16th edition

President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are in the spotlight of contemporary African art during the 16th edition of the Dakar Biennale 2026, scheduled for November, with the participation of 158 countries.

President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will be in the spotlight of contemporary African art during the 2026 Dakar Biennale, a major cultural event for contemporary African art. Scheduled from November 19 to December 19, under the patronage of the President of the Republic of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye, the Democratic Republic of Congo, through His Excellency Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, was invited to participate in this major cultural event as guest of honor.

The announcement was reaffirmed, after diplomatic correspondence, by the general secretariat of the Biennale, to His Excellency Me Christophe Muzungu, extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of the DRC to Senegal. According to the diplomat, this invitation demonstrates the growing place occupied by the DRC in the African cultural landscape and the international recognition its creators benefit from. Still according to the ambassador, this distinction constitutes a source of pride for the Congolese people and an opportunity to further strengthen cultural ties between the DRC and Senegal, a sister country.

“The spotlighting of the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Dakar Biennale is recognition of the dynamism of our cultural and artistic scene. It also reflects the desire of our two countries to promote culture as an instrument of dialogue, rapprochement and development, but above all, further enhances the importance of this event for our country,” declared the Congolese diplomat during the discussions.

For her part, Ms. Marième Ba, general secretary of the Biennale, insisted that this edition of Dak’Art will offer the DRC an exceptional showcase to present the richness of its cultural heritage, the diversity of its artistic expressions and the talent of its creators.

Several activities, including exhibitions, conferences, professional meetings and shows, will highlight the Congolese contribution to the development of contemporary African art.

The announced participation of the Congolese head of state and artists like Fally Ipupa, requested by the Ministry of Culture, Crafts and Tourism of the Senegalese government, would mark a highlight of this continental event bringing together in each edition artists, cultural decision-makers, collectors and art enthusiasts from the four corners of the world.

Decorated by the presidential order of June 6, 2026, the artist Fally Ipupa was admitted to the National Order of the Leopard at the rank of knight, in recognition of his contribution to the influence of Congolese culture.

Djibril NDIAYE