Central African Republic: 02 confirmed cases of MPOX in the prefecture of Sangha-Mbéré

ByThe Mwebantu Team
Four suspect cases of MPOX were reported in the prefecture of Sangha-Mbéré, in the southwest of the Central African Republic, including two positive confirmed, according to local sources on Thursday.

Julien Semndoutou, chief doctor of the Bayanga health district, specifies that analyzes of the Bangui Pasteur Institute confirmed two cases. Patients, two women and two men, were placed in isolation and receive suitable care.

“We call on the population for vigilance and to avoid contact with domestic animals, potential vectors of the disease”he added.

Between January and August 2025, 427 cases of MPOX were identified in the country, including 28 confirmed. The epidemic remains active in Mbaïki, Bangassou, Sangha-Mbéré and Kembé-Satéma, with an average of four confirmed cases each week.

