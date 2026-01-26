Senegal has the arguments to win the legal battle (by Mamadou Kassé)

To bring the case before international sports justice, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is the final resort. In the context of CAN 2025 incidents, action is based on a rigorous process.

​The CAS referral procedure

​So that Senegal or any other party (certain teams at the CAN having been victims of the same practices) can contest the “maneuvers” and “complicity” denounced, here are the legal steps:

​Exhaustion of internal remedies: Before requesting CAS, the Senegalese Federation (FSF) must first obtain a final decision from the Disciplinary Commission or the CAF Appeal Jury.

​The appeal period: Once the CAF’s decision has been notified, the injured party generally has 21 days to file a notice of appeal with the CAS in Lausanne.

​The formation of the panel: Three arbitrators are generally appointed (one by each party, and a president chosen by the CAS). These experts rule completely independently of football political authorities.

​The legal bases that can be invoked

​Faced with accusations of corruption or destabilization, plaintiffs can rely on:

​The FIFA Code of Ethics: In particular articles on corruption, the offering and acceptance of gifts, and conflict of interest.

​The CAN Regulations: Which stipulate the obligation for the host country to guarantee sporting fairness and the security of all delegations.

​The principle of “Fair Play”: Used as a general principle of law to sanction behavior which distorts the spirit of competition.

​Possible sanctions at the CAS level

​The CAS has the power to:

​Cancel the results of a match or competition if corruption is proven. Senegal, although weak, still won the match.

​Impose record fines on national federations or authorities (CAF).

​Issuing suspensions against leaders (like Infantino or Motsepe if their direct involvement was legally proven).

​Remember that although Senegal won on the field, an action at CAS would aim here to restore “the spirit and the letter” of the law, as I request, to prevent such precedents from happening again during the 2026 World Cup.

Mamadou Kassé

Journalist

