Beyond sport: Morocco–Senegal, a historic fraternity to preserve and strengthen (by Cheikh Ibrahim Diop)

Through Quranic wisdom, humanity is reminded of its common origin and the noble purpose of diversity:

“O men! We created you from a male and a female, and We made you peoples and tribes that you may know one another. The noblest among you in the sight of God is the most pious” (Quran, 49:13).

This verse constitutes a universal foundation for thinking about relations between peoples and States. It affirms the unity of human origin while recognizing the plurality of cultural, linguistic and national identities as a wealth intended to promote mutual knowledge, cooperation and complementarity, and not confrontation.

In this context, the tensions and certain regrettable behaviors observed following the sporting final between Senegal and Morocco should not be interpreted as a lasting reflection of the relations between two nations deeply linked by history, culture and spirituality.

Sporting emotions, by nature fleeting, cannot call into question a strategic partnership based on centuries of human, religious and diplomatic exchanges.

Concrete and multidimensional cooperation.

Moroccan-Senegalese relations are distinguished by their depth and multidimensional character.

On the academic and educational level, Morocco grants hundreds of scholarships each year to Senegalese students in scientific, technical and religious fields. This cooperation contributes to the training of Senegalese elites who today play a key role in administration, education, diplomacy and the religious field.

On a spiritual and cultural level, the Sufi brotherhoods, notably the Tijaniyya, constitute a symbolic and living bridge between the two countries. Spiritual pilgrimages to Fez, where the founder of the brotherhood rests, strengthen a unique popular and religious bond, which transcends political borders and nourishes a feeling of deep brotherhood.

On the economic front, Moroccan investments in Senegal in the banking, telecommunications, energy and infrastructure sectors illustrate an exemplary dynamic of South–South cooperation. This approach reflects a shared vision of development based on African integration, solidarity and strategic partnership.

The determining role of leaders

Since the independence of Senegal,

the leaders of both countries played an essential role in consolidating this unique relationship. From the era of poet-president Léopold Sédar Senghor, to current president Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Dakar has always shown particular attention to the partnership with Rabat.

On the Moroccan side, His Majesty King Mohammed VI has given strategic impetus to the Kingdom’s African policy, based on religious, economic and humanitarian cooperation, notably through initiatives such as the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulemas, which aims to promote moderate Islam and strengthen links between African scholars.

In this perspective, the announced visit of Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko to Morocco at the beginning of next week constitutes a strong political signal. It demonstrates Senegal’s desire to continue and strengthen this historic partnership, in a spirit of continuity, dialogue and strategic cooperation.

For a renewed Islamic and African unity

Beyond the bilateral framework, the Moroccan-Senegalese relationship is part of a broader vision: that of the unity of the Islamic world and African integration.

In an international context marked by security, economic and identity challenges, unity and solidarity constitute strategic imperatives, and not simple slogans.

Cooperation between African and Muslim countries can become a major lever for sustainable development, regional stability and the construction of a strong African and Islamic voice on the international stage. Morocco and Senegal, with their spiritual and diplomatic heritage, are particularly well placed to play a leading role in this dynamic.

Conclusion:

Drawing inspiration from Koranic values ​​in contemporary diplomatic discourse makes it possible to anchor international relations in an ethic of respect, dialogue and cooperation. Morocco and Senegal, united by history, spirituality and diplomacy, can and must continue to embody a model of fraternity, solidarity and strategic partnership in the service of peace, stability and shared progress.

Sheikh Ibrahim Diop

Diplomatic Advisor for Religious, Cultural and Economic Affairs

Member of the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulemas

President of the Ansarou Dine Association – Groupement du Maroc