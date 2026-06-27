Senegal–Germany cooperation: a partnership raised to a higher level

The official visit of the President of the Republic of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, to the Federal Republic of Germany ended this Tuesday with an assessment deemed “dense and structuring”, marked by a significant deepening of the bilateral partnership in the economic, diplomatic and international fields.

During this third and final day of his stay in Berlin, the Senegalese Head of State was received successively by the Federal Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, then by the Federal President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier. These two summit meetings demonstrated the common desire of the two countries to consolidate a historic relationship and open up new prospects for cooperation.

On the economic front, the authorities of the two countries welcomed the dynamic initiated on the occasion of the German-Senegalese Economic Day held the day before. Several agreements and protocols were discussed, notably relating to rural electrification, health, industry, youth training and agricultural transformation, with increased involvement of the German private sector in the implementation of Vision Senegal 2050.

Before Chancellor Friedrich Merz, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye reaffirmed the attractiveness of Senegal for investors and requested increased support in order to further mobilize German companies. He also praised Berlin’s role on the international stage, while calling for strengthened cooperation in the fight against terrorism in the Sahel and more inclusive global governance.

The interview with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, for his part, highlighted the historical depth of relations between the two countries, recalling that they date back to the first years of Senegal’s independence. The two heads of state reviewed extensive cooperation covering energy, health, education and training, notably within the framework of the Compact with Africa.

On the diplomatic level, the two capitals reaffirmed their attachment to an old relationship, based on friendship and mutual trust. The Senegalese Head of State, on this occasion, invited the German authorities to visit Senegal, as a continuation of the dialogue initiated in Berlin.

At the end of this three-day visit, the Senegalese Presidency underlines a “partnership raised to a higher level”, characterized by an intensification of economic exchanges and a convergence of views on major international issues. Senegal says it wants to capitalize on these achievements to translate the commitments made into concrete benefits for the populations.