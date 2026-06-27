Berlin: President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Friedrich Merz want to further enhance the Senegalese-German partnership

The President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, met this Tuesday in Berlin with the German Federal Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, as part of a meeting dedicated to strengthening cooperation between Senegal and Germany.

During the discussions, the two leaders praised the quality of bilateral relations between their countries, described as old and solid, based on lasting friendship and high-level exchanges dating back to the first years of Senegal’s independence.

The Senegalese head of state notably recalled Germany’s constant support for Senegal’s development efforts in several strategic sectors, notably hydraulics, transport, health, education, professional training, justice and energy. He also highlighted the major role played by Berlin during the Covid-19 pandemic, Germany having been Senegal’s first bilateral partner during this period.

On the economic level, the two officials noted the gradual strengthening of the partnership between their countries. This dynamic was illustrated by the agreements reached during the German-Senegalese Economic Day organized the day before, as well as by the growing interest shown by German companies in the Senegalese market.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye reaffirmed that Senegal remains a “safe and attractive” destination for foreign investors. He called for consolidation and diversification of German investments, in line with the ambitions of Vision Senegal 2050.

International issues also occupied an important place in the discussions. The two leaders noted a convergence of views on several African and global issues. The Senegalese president particularly insisted on the need to continue supporting Senegal in the fight against terrorism in the Sahel. He also reaffirmed Dakar’s commitment to the peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and called for more open and inclusive global governance.

At the end of the meeting, the Head of State invited Friedrich Merz to make an official visit to Senegal, with the aim of giving new impetus to a partnership that Dakar and Berlin intend to take to a higher level.

Salla GUEYE