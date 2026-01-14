Senegal–Egypt: the FSF warns supporters against the use of smoke bombs and laser pointers

As the semi-final of the TotalEnergies Maroc 2025 Africa Cup of Nations between Senegal and Egypt approaches, scheduled for January 14, 2026 at the Grand Stade in Tangier, the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has issued a firm warning to Senegalese supporters.

In a press release published on January 12, 2026, the federal body recalls that “the introduction and use of smoke bombs, laser pointers or any other dangerous object are strictly prohibited within the stadium as well as in its immediate surroundings”.

The FSF highlights the dangers linked to these practices, considering that they “seriously compromise the safety of players, officials and the public” and that they “clearly undermine the brand image of Senegalese football on the international scene”.

The governing body of national football also highlights the risks of disciplinary sanctions, recalling that “following the incidents deplored during the Benin–Senegal and Mali–Senegal matches, our national team has already exposed itself to heavy disciplinary sanctions from the Confederation of African Football (CAF)”.

The Federation appeals to the civic sense of supporters, inviting them to “demonstrate exemplary behavior, responsible and respectful of the regulations in force”, so that this decisive meeting “remains a celebration of African football, marked by fair play and security”.

She thus urges fans to “support the Lions of Téranga with fervor, while maintaining impeccable discipline”.