La Liga: Real Madrid part ways with Xabi Alonso!

Real Madrid formalized this Monday the departure of its coach, Xabi Alonso. This decision comes the day after the Madrid club’s defeat against FC Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

After weeks of uncertainty and persistent rumors, the setback suffered on Sunday evening sealed the fate of the Basque technician. Arriving in office on June 1, Alonso leaves office after only a few months. In an official press release, the “White House” specifies that this termination of contract was done “by mutual agreement” and wanted to thank the coach for his work while wishing him good luck for his future projects.

Álvaro Arbeloa named successor

The succession is already assured on the Merengués bench. According to several corroborating sources, including journalist Fabrizio Romano, it is Álvaro Arbeloa, Alonso’s former teammate and club figure, who immediately takes charge of the first team.

Despite this major change, Real Madrid remains in the title race. The club currently occupies second place in the championship with 45 points, 4 points behind leader Barcelona.

