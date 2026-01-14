Can:A marabout who announced Mali’s victory was arrested for fraud

A marabout who had collected the equivalent of 33,500 euros after promising Mali’s victory at the CAN was arrested and placed in detention this weekend. The Eagles were eliminated in the quarter-finals against Senegal (1-0).

Self-proclaimed marabout on social networks, a man who had promised Mali’s victory at the CAN was arrested this weekend for “fraud” after collecting more than 22 million CFA francs (33,500 euros), AFP learned from local sources. In exchange for donations, this man presented under the sole name of Mr. Sinayogo had certified the victory of the Eagles, but the Malian selection was eliminated Friday in the quarter-finals of the competition by Senegal (1-0).

Following the defeat, an angry crowd went to his home before the police intervened and exfiltrated the marabout. Mr. Sinayogo was arrested and detained at the cybercrime brigade, according to two videographers who worked for the marabout and who visited him.

“Charlatanism is punishable by law in Mali,” an official from the cybercrime service told AFP. But to challenge him while the selection was in the running would have been difficult “in the fervor of the CAN”, he continued. This man initially known as a political activist “proclaimed himself a marabout overnight and made his fortune,” explained a content creator on social networks who is close to him.

With AFP