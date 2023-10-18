Senegal: Aliou Cissé’s list against Cameroon with Sadio Mané

The national coach of Senegal, Aliou Cissé, has called on a group of 26 players for the friendly match against Cameroon, on October 16 in Lens.

Due to the withdrawal of the Eagles of Mali, Senegal will only play one friendly match during the October international break. The Lions of Teranga will face Cameroon on October 16 in Lens, France. A shock which will serve as preparation for the two teams, engaged in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and the final phase of CAN 2023, scheduled from January 13 to February 11, 2024 in Ivory Coast.

For this confrontation, the national coach, Aliou Cissé, revealed this Friday a list of 26 players. Unsurprisingly, headliners like Sadio Mané, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and Nicolas Jackson are all there. Marseillais Ismaïla Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye are also selected.

Absent during the last gatherings, Noah Fadiga finds his place in the Lions’ den. The former Brest player, whose tests had detected a cardiac arrhythmia, returned to the Belgian championship, where he now plays with La Gantoise. Winner of CHAN and lined up in the draw against Rwanda (1-1) in the CAN 2023 qualifier, Mamadou Sané is also called up for this duel with the Cameroonian Lions.

The list of Senegal against Cameroon: