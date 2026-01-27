Sendou: a 60 billion FCFA refinery to strengthen the production of edible oils, soon to be inaugurated

The President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, received in audience, this Friday, a delegation from the Mavamar Industries group, led by its Chairman and CEO, Souleymane Ndoye, as part of the monitoring of the refinery project located in Sendou.

This major industrial project, the inauguration of which is planned next week by the Head of State, aims to significantly strengthen the national production of edible oils. The unit will have a production capacity estimated at 600 tonnes per day, for a total investment of 60 billion CFA francs.

According to the authorities, this refinery will contribute to reducing imports, promoting local processing and creating numerous jobs, while strengthening the country’s food security and sovereignty.

The State thus reaffirms its desire to support the industrialization of the country and to promote a development model based on productive investment, the creation of sustainable jobs and the consolidation of the national industrial fabric.

Salla GUEYE