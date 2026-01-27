Marketing of fishery products: a project to boost the empowerment of women in Touba

The Jiguënu Senegal Women’s Network Jokk Jotna of Touba is launching into the marketing of fishery products to strengthen the empowerment of women. Last Wednesday, at the Mbacké municipal complex, they launched this project and requested funding from state authorities.

Shrimp, oysters, dried or smoked fish, among other seafood products, were featured in the multifunctional room of the Mbacké municipal complex last Wednesday. The women of the Jiguënu Senegal Jokk Jotna Network in Touba want to focus on the marketing of these fishery products to achieve their coveted financial autonomy in the Mbacké department.

President Khady Diop is convinced that this fishery products marketing project will boost the empowerment of women in Mbacké and particularly in the town of Touba. Reason why, according to her, the network chose to launch into this business because fish products are essential in our daily dishes. She mentions smoked and dried fish, shrimp, oysters, etc.

To ensure product availability, the network has set up a store in Touba to supply its members who must in return pay. She invites all women to join the adventure. “Any woman who is active in the marketing of these products will certainly have income,” she underlines, specifying that this business is profitable given the constant demand for these products in our kitchens.

Seizing this opportunity, the president of the Jiguënu Senegal Women’s Network Jokk Jotna deplored the difficulties encountered by the women of Touba in obtaining funding. According to Khady Diop, several requests for funding were sent to Der/Fj and Fongip, but remained without a positive response. “I have never received any feedback on my requests for funding,” she laments, specifying that she has always requested the support of these structures on behalf of the network, which pushes them to turn to microfinancing structures.

She therefore invites the authorities to review the functioning of these financing structures, recalling that this is a recurring problem which dates from previous regimes.