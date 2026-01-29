Saudi Pro League: Sadio Mané, a winning return with Al-Nassr

Returning from the African Cup of Nations (CAN), Sadio Mané signed a convincing return with Al-Nassr. As a starter, the Senegalese striker played 89 minutes and distinguished himself by scoring the only goal of the match against Al-Taawoun.

In the 45th minute, his shot was deflected against his side by opposing defender Al-Dossari, thus giving victory to Al-Nassr. Very active on the attacking front, Mané delivered a successful performance, rewarded with the title of Man of the Match and a rating of 7.6 awarded by the FootMob platform.

This success allows Al-Nassr to relaunch in the championship and come back to five points behind the leader, Al-Hilal, confirming the immediate impact of the Lions captain upon his return to the club.

PA SY