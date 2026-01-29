Modou Diaw becomes Senegal’s third international FIBA ​​agent

Senegal now has three active international FIBA ​​agents, with the success of Professor Modou Diaw in the exam organized on January 19, 2026 in Manila. Out of 22 candidates from five continents, only three Africans were admitted, including the Senegalese. This success marks an important step forward for Senegalese basketball, which until then had only two international agents since the creation of FIBA ​​in 1932. Senegal thus becomes the African country with the largest number of active FIBA ​​agents.

Former player, referee and trainer, Modou Diaw is also the founder of the Guédiawaye Sports Center and current president of the Association of Sports Agents of Senegal (2A2S). Its accession to FIBA ​​agent status aims to strengthen support for Senegalese players, secure international transfers and develop opportunities for local basketball.

In a statement, he expressed his satisfaction, while highlighting his aspirations. “My primary objective is to support all Senegalese colleagues wishing to become international FIBA ​​agents, in order to increase the number of FIBA ​​agents in Senegal. This is how we can increase opportunities for our young athletes, all over the world. I have no ambition to serve other continents if my beautiful country, Senegal, opens its doors to me to support the State in its sports policy, support the federations and help our young people to go further in realizing their dreams, without expecting anything in return, with seriousness, patriotism and respect for national and international regulations. Serving our Federation, facilitating transparent transfers and finding opportunities for our local championship remain at the heart of my commitment,” confides Modou Diaw.

OBN