Saudi Arabia to host CAF Super Cup final

The city of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia will host the 2024 CAF Super Cup final, Confederation of African Football President Patrice Motsepe has announced.

The 2024 CAF Super Cup final will feature CAF Champions League winners Al Ahly SC and reigning CAF Confederation Cup champions Zamalek SC. The top-of-the-table clash will be played on Friday, 27 September 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. CAF will announce the venue and kick-off time of the match in due course.

“ The partnership between CAF and Saudi Arabia is based on the excellent relationship and mutual commitment of both parties. CAF is delighted to work together and partner with the General Entertainment Authority. We look forward to the 2024 TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup final between two of Africa’s most popular and successful clubs, Al Ahly and Zamalek. “, said CAF President Patrice Motsepe.