Algeria: President Tebboune announces his candidacy for a second term

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has officially announced his candidacy for a second term as president, in the election scheduled for September 7.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune, 78, confirmed last Thursday that he would run for a second term in Algeria’s presidential elections scheduled for September 7. The announcement comes after Tebboune moved the date of the elections, originally scheduled for December, to September, a decision he had announced last March.

In his announcement, Tebboune stressed that his decision to run for a second term responded to the wishes expressed by various political and non-political entities. This support includes major political parties such as the National Liberation Front (FLN), the National Democratic Rally (RND), the Future Movement and the National Construction Movement.

Algeria’s 2024 presidential election is shaping up to be highly competitive, with the Independent National Authority for Elections announcing that no fewer than 35 candidates have expressed interest in running. The deadline for submitting applications is July 18, leaving little time for candidates to formalize their participation.

Since coming to power in 2019, Tebboune has navigated a complex political and economic landscape. Algeria, rich in natural gas and home to 45 million people, has faced considerable economic challenges as well as protest movements demanding political and social reforms.