Egypt international Mohamed Salah is attracting interest from Saudi clubs as he nears the end of his contract with Liverpool.

According to the English press, former Reds legend Steven Gerrard, now coach of Al-Ettifaq, is leading the charge to sign the striker on a free transfer.

Besides Al-Ettifaq, Saudi giants such as Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli are also in the running to recruit the Pharaoh. THE Daily Mail reports that a spectacular offer was put on the table: a two-year contract with an annual salary of 77 million euros, or around 50 billion FCFA.

Sources close to Liverpool name Al-Ettifaq as the favorite to welcome Salah, who also played for Chelsea and AS Roma. The transfer saga continues to captivate the attention of the football world.