France: Jean-Noël Barrot proposes a dialogue with Algiers to ease tensions

This January 16, 2025, the French Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, spoke on RTL, affirming his availability to go to Algiers to dialogue with the Algerian authorities and address all bilateral issues, beyond recent tensions.

Jean-Noël Barrot recalled that the two countries had every interest in overcoming their differences, adding that measures would be defined in the coming days to reestablish cooperation deemed essential. The deterioration of relations dates back to France’s recognition last July of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, followed by more recent events, notably the incarceration of the Franco-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal in Algeria and the refusal of Algiers to welcome an Algerian influencer expelled from France. The tension reached its peak on January 9, when Algiers sent this influencer back to France a few hours after his expulsion.

During his interview on RTL, Jean-Noël Barrot discussed the attitude of the Algerian authorities in this matter, while taking care not to fuel hostilities. Contrary to the declarations of Bruno Retailleau, who had accused Algeria of wanting “humiliate France”, Barrot insisted on the importance of diplomacy and concrete solutions. “My role is not to add fuel to the fire, but to solve problems”he said.

The minister also announced the upcoming holding of a ministerial meeting in France, under the aegis of the president and the Prime Minister, aimed at resolving the differences between Paris and Algiers. This meeting will determine the actions necessary to restore solid bilateral relations, although no date has yet been set.

Finally, Jean-Noël Barrot confirmed that Boualem Sansal, recently hospitalized, had returned to detention in Algiers. He expressed concern about the conditions of detention and the state of health of the writer, saying that the subject remained a priority for France.