Central African Republic: the appointment of Rigobert Song at the head of the Fauves divides

The appointment of Rigobert Song as coach of the Central African national team, the Fauves, has sparked heated controversy in the country.

While Raoul Savoy was dismissed last October and the interim was taken over by Eloge Enza Yamissi, the Ministry of Sports announced the appointment of the former Cameroonian international. This decision provoked an immediate reaction from the Central African Football Federation (FCF).

In a press release published Tuesday, the FCF expressed its “dismay and surprise” at this appointment learned “through social networks”. The football body emphasizes that the appointment of selectors falls within its “rights and powers reserved only for the executive committees of the federations”.

The FCF recalls that the appointment of Rigobert Song follows an order signed by the Minister of Sports, Rodolphe Héritier Bonheur Doneng Wazoumon. This intervention by the ministry in a federal prerogative is at the heart of the controversy.

As a reminder, Eloge Enza Yamissi, former captain of the selection, only led the team in two matches before the arrival of Rigobert Song. The current situation leaves uncertainty surrounding the future management of the national team and relations between the Ministry of Sports and the Central African Football Federation.