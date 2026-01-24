Saraya: three dredges destroyed during an operation against illegal gold panning

An operation to secure and combat clandestine gold panning was successfully carried out this Tuesday, January 21, 2026, around 11 a.m., in the village of Saeinsoutou (Saraya department). On this occasion, three artisanal dredges as well as a canoe used for illegal gold extraction in the bed of the Falémé river were destroyed.

Saeinsoutou is located along the left bank of the Falémé River, in the Saraya department.

Elements of the Saraya brigade, supported by the Rapid Action Surveillance and Intervention Group (GARSI) based in Saeinsoutou, acted following intelligence reporting illegal alluvial gold mining activities in this border area on the Senegal side.

The intervention of the defense and security forces allowed the destruction of three artisanal dredges as well as a canoe used for the illegal extraction of gold in the bed of the Falémé river. No incidents or arrests were reported during the operation.

This action is part of the authorities’ ongoing efforts to combat illegal gold mining, protect the environment and guarantee the safety of local populations.