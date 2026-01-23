After the Senegal–Morocco final: CORED calls on the media to be cautious in the face of disinformation

Following the final of the African Cup of Nations between Senegal and Morocco, the Council for the Observation of the Rules of Ethics and Professional Conduct in the Media (CORED) calls on journalists and media professionals to exercise caution and professionalism in the processing of information.

In a press release made public this Tuesday, January 21, 2026, the media self-regulatory body deplores the massive circulation of false information, photos and videos of various kinds, particularly on social networks, the day after this well-attended meeting. According to CORED, this viral content, often unverified, contributes to fueling tensions likely to sour relations between Senegal and Morocco, two countries linked by a long tradition of cooperation and friendship.

Faced with this situation, CORED urges the media not to echo rumors or unfounded information. He recalls that the dissemination of information is never neutral and that it engages the professional and social responsibility of journalists. As such, the institution insists on the need to systematically verify and cross-check all information before its publication or sharing, particularly in a context marked by the virality of content generated or amplified by artificial intelligence.

The Council also relies on the reference texts which govern journalistic practice in Senegal. He cites in particular article 1 of the Charter of Journalists of Senegal, which enshrines the public’s right to fair and balanced information, as well as article 13 of the Press Code, which prohibits the publication of information, documents, images or sounds whose origin is not clearly established.