Gamou de Katsina: Emir Sanusi II receives a delegation from Medina Baye and reaffirms historical ties with Fayda

The Emir of Kano, His Majesty Sanusi II, received in audience, this Tuesday, January 19, at the royal palace of Kano, a large delegation from Medina Baye, on the occasion of the Gamou of Katsina, Nigeria. This highly symbolic visit is part of the strengthening of spiritual and fraternal ties between Fayda Tijaniyya and the Emirate of Kano.

The delegation was led by Cheikh Mouhamadoul Khouraichi Niasse, special envoy of the Caliph General of Fayda, Cheikh Mouhamadoul Mahi Cheikh Ibrahim. Bearing a message of fraternity and attachment, the emissary came to reaffirm the continuity of the historical relations which unite the two religious and traditional families.

This audience also took on a particular dimension, coinciding with the 87th anniversary of Baye Niasse’s visit to Kano, which he considered a high place of Fayda Tijaniyya. Sanusi II, grandson of Emir Abdoulaye Baye Yaro, was remembered as a central figure in this shared history, as king of Kano and Caliph of Baye in Nigeria.

Sheikh Mouhamadoul Khouraichi Niasse underlined the deep historical ties between the two families, recalling in particular that Sheikh Al-Islam El Hadji Ibrahim Niasse had been invited in his time by Abdoulaye Baye Yaro, then Emir of Kano. According to him, this meeting is part of a dynamic of spiritual and fraternal continuity, faithful to the heritage transmitted by the elders.

During the discussions, the special envoy conveyed the greetings and message of the Caliph General, reiterating his attachment to the Emir and the Nigerian community. In return, His Majesty Sanusi II expressed his gratitude and sought prayers for peace and stability in parts of Nigeria facing terrorist attacks and rising religious fundamentalism.

This audience thus marks a strong moment of spiritual communion and solidarity, testifying to the vitality of relations between Medina Baye and the Emirate of Kano, in the service of peace and unity of the Muslim world.

From our special envoy to Nigeria,

Ibrahima Mbaye