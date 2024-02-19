“Samuel Eto’o’s problem is that he thinks that…”, Hugo Broos on the president of Fécafoot

Winner of CAN 2017 with Cameroon, Hugo Broos spoke about the management of Samuel Eto’o at the head of Fécafoot. And the Belgian technician advises his former employer to delegate responsibilities instead of wanting to manage everything alone.

Hugo Broos is undoubtedly one of the so-called ‘white wizards’ coaches in Africa. Coming third at CAN 2023 with South Africa, the Belgian technician was on the roof of the continent in 2017. This is thanks to his exploit with Cameroon, winner of the trophy.

The opportunity for the former Red Devil to know the workings of Cameroonian football. In a recent interview given to the local press and relayed by the X account of GoTheLions, the coach of Bafana Bafana said everything he thought of the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fécafoot), Samuel Eto’o. The Belgian believes that the Cameroonian legend should take a step back from his management. According to him, the former Barça striker should learn to delegate instead of wanting to do everything alone.

“Samuel has always had a great personality. That’s why he thinks he has to be everywhere. He often takes initiative even when he shouldn’t. He must let people work. Even if he has the experience, because he was really a great player. He needs to distance himself a little. And that’s Samuel’s (Eto’o) problem.”he advises the boss of Fécafoot.

And to add: “Samuel wants to do good for his country but sometimes he gets too involved. It’s not always good because you make people doubt. Nobody dares to say no to Samuel (Eto’o) because when you are in front of him you are in front of a great player. And that’s his problem. It’s not negative what I’m saying but maybe if he distances himself a little and lets people work a little more freely, without him always being there, I think that could help.”.