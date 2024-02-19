CAF-Morocco: agreement in principle for CAN 2025 in summer

According to information from RMC Sport, CAF and Morocco have agreed to organize CAN 2025 in the summer, i.e. in July/August 2025.

CAN 2023 reached its conclusion on February 11. A competition rich in spectacle which will have kept round leather lovers in suspense for four weeks. Host of the competition, Ivory Coast won the Grail after a journey strewn with pitfalls.

Virtually eliminated after a mediocre group stage, the Elephants were miraculously saved, notably by Morocco’s victory against Zambia. A second chance that the Ivorians skillfully seized, with victories against Senegal, Mali and Nigeria in the final.

New champions, Simon Adingra’s teammates will put their title on the line next year, in 2025, during the next edition in Morocco. Except that the tournament will not be played under the usual conditions. According to information relayed by RMC Sport, the African Football Confederation (CAF) has given its approval for the next edition of the African Cup of Nations to take place in summer, more precisely in July.

An official of the committee in charge of competitions affirmed that a “ agreement in principle between CAF and the Moroccan Football Federation » was established to organize the CAN during the summer period. The dates set for the tournament are from July 20 to August 16 or 17, 2025. This decision would mark the third consecutive postponement of the CAN.