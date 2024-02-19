March 8, 2024: Gender Minister Mireille Masangu bans the wearing of loincloths in DR Congo

The Minister of Gender, Mireille Masangu banned the wearing of loincloths on March 8, 2024 in DR Congo.

As International Women’s Day approaches on March 8, the Minister of Gender, Mireille Masangu, took a strong decision. She announced the ban on the traditional wearing of the loincloth for the 2024 edition. Instead of this colorful outfit, she asks all Congolese women and young girls to dress in black.

According to Minister Mireille Masangu cited by Mboté, this color will be the symbol of mourning for the victims of violence in the east of the country. Through this clothing choice, the minister wishes to share the pain of the populations of this devastated region.

The press release maintains that black will exceptionally replace the usual multi-colored loincloth during the March 8 celebrations, as a sign of solidarity with the women of the East. A decision which breaks with tradition and aims to draw attention to the urgency of the humanitarian situation in this part of the territory.