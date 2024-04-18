Samuel Eto'o: the president of Fécafoot summoned by CAF

Current president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Samuel Eto'o is summoned by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to Cairo on April 17, 2024.

Samuel Eto'o, the president of the Cameroon Football Federation (Fécafoot) is expected next week in Cairo. He should respond for the convocation of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on April 17, 2024. According to sources relayed by Africa Intelligence, this convocation could determine the future of the legendary footballer at the head of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) .

“ Samuel Eto'o is expected to speak at the headquarters of the Confederation of African Football on April 17, 2024 », indicated the Africa Intelligence site and relayed by local media

The same source goes on to add: “ he is suspected of having favored the rise of certain teams in the Cameroonian championship from Elite two (Ligue 2) to Elite one (Ligue 1). Suspicions are particularly focused on Victoria United Football Club, champion of the 2022-2023 season, and whose president, Valentin Nkwain, is close to Samuel Eto'o“.