CAN Futsal 2024: Libya 11-5 Namibia, Tuesday results

The group stages of CAN Futsal 2024 ended on Tuesday with the matches of the third and final day. Discover the results of the matches played.

Libya will also compete in the semi-finals of the CAN Futsal 2024 which takes place in Rabat. The Knights of the Mediterranean have booked their ticket for the last four after their big victory against Namibia on Tuesday evening. Forced to win to advance to the next round, the Libyans brilliantly fulfilled their mission, with a score of 11-5 at the final whistle.

With this show of strength, Libya finished in second place in group B. In the semi-finals, the Knights will challenge Morocco, host country, double title holder and top of group A on Friday.

Unhappy finalist in the previous edition, Egypt signed its third consecutive victory by overcoming Mauritania (7-6). In the next round, the Pharaohs will face Angola, who finished second in Group A.

The semi-final posters: