Samuel Eto'o: the president of FECAFOOT congratulates Emerse Fae on his coronation at CAN 2023

A few weeks after the coronation of Côte d'Ivoire at CAN 2023, Samuel Eto'o congratulated Emerse Faé, the Coach of the Elephants.

The curtains have fallen for the 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations (CAN). And the coronation was won by the foals of Emerse Faé. About a month later, the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Samuel Eto'o reacted. Indeed, in an interview with France 24, the former Cameroonian international sent his congratulations to coach Emerse Faé who led the Elephants to the coronation. “ I say congratulations to the Ivorian coach who had no experience at this level, but who deserved to win this trophy “, declared the former FC Barcelona striker.

As a reminder, called to the rescue of the selection after the dismissal of Jean-Louis Gasset for insufficient results, Emerse Faé made a great feat by winning the CAN 2023 with the Elephants. He thus becomes the second Ivorian Coach to win the CAN with the selection after Yéo Martial. He also enters the closed circle of 12 African technicians who won the continental tournament.