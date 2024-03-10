DRC: candidate for the Senate, singer Koffi Olomide reveals his political ambitions

The famous Congolese musician Koffi Olomide surprised the public by announcing his candidacy for the senatorial elections in the South-Ubangi constituency. He is running on the list of AFDC-A, the party of Senate President Modeste Bahati Lukwebo, under the political label of honorary member and executive of the AFDC.

This foray by Koffi Olomide into the political domain is unexpected, because the artist had never displayed such ambitions before. Although, in 2020, he had expressed his interest in the position of chief of staff of President Félix Tshisekedi, left vacant after Vital Kamerhe's legal affairs. From now on, he seems to want to get more involved in the political sphere.

His national and international notoriety could work in his favor in this constituency in the far north-west of the DRC. However, it is difficult to predict whether the voters of South Ubangi will support his candidacy.

In the event of victory, Koffi Olomide would become the first senator from the world of music in the DRC, thus marking an unexpected reconversion for the man who animated the music scene for more than 30 years with his Quartier Latin orchestra.

The senatorial elections are scheduled for March 27-29, with polls scheduled for March 31, 2024, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission. At the same time, the electoral campaign period for the election of governors and vice-governors of the Republic is planned from April 3 to 5, 2024, with the polls on April 7, 2024.

The announcement of Koffi Olomide's candidacy brings a touch of novelty to the Congolese political scene and arouses interest in its potential impact on the current political landscape.