Samuel Eto’o, president of FECAFOOT, submitted his resignation, a resignation rejected

Touched by the failure of the Indomitable Lions at the African Cup of Nations, Samuel Eto’o, the president of the Cameroonian Federation, offered his resignation. This was refused by the executive committee, which renewed its confidence in him.

This Monday, February 5, the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) announced that the former player, Samuel Eto’o, now president of the institution, had resigned, thus wishing to leave his functions. However, in this same press release published on the official website of the federation, it is specified that the executive committee of the Cameroonian Football Federation had refused the resignation of Samuel Eto’o.

The former FC Barcelona and Inter striker should therefore not leave his post as president of the Cameroonian football institution. The Comex has renewed its confidence in the Cameroonian legend to carry out its missions.

“At the start of the said meeting, the President of the Cameroon Football Federation, Mr. Eto’o Fils Samuel, presented his resignation to the members of the federal executive body, inviting them to do the same with all soul and conscience. . At the end of the discussions and the ensuing deliberation, the members of the Executive Committee decided to continue their current mandates and subsequently unanimously rejected the resignation of the President of the Cameroon Football Federation, in renewing all their confidence in him in order to continue in the same momentum, the work of reconstruction and development of Cameroonian football, from the base to the top, as he had planned in his acclaimed project during the elective General Assembly of December 11 »it is written.