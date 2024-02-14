After CAN 2023, Emilio Nsue suspended by the Federation of Equatorial Guinea

Top scorer of CAN 2023, Equatorial Guinea striker Emilio Nsue has been suspended until further notice, announced FEGUIFUT, which denounced the unprofessional behavior of the Nzalang Nacional center forward.

A great architect of Nzalang Nacional’s encouraging journey to CAN 2023 in Ivory Coast, Emilio Nsue could miss the next meetings of the international break in March with Equatorial Guinea. Author of 5 goals in this competition, where his team failed in the round of 16, beaten by Guinea (1-0), the CF Intercity striker was excluded from the national team. In a press release on Tuesday, FEGUIFUT formalized the suspension until further notice of its star player, dismissed for unprofessional behavior.

In its note, the Equatoguinean Federation denounced the extra-sporting escapades of the 34-year-old player, who distinguished himself by “ several episodes of serious indiscipline ” in Ivory Coast. The latter, with his teammate Edu Salvador, was also involved in a “ unpleasant incident » which required the intervention of the local police in Abidjan. Facts which have “ led to a degradation of the reputation and image of the national team and Equatorial Guinea», lamented FEGUIFUT.