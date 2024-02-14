Roger Milla tackles Max Gradel for the Moroccan flag: “I would have preferred that he…”

The former Cameroonian glory, Roger Milla, criticized the gesture of Max-Alain Gradel who proudly carried the Moroccan flag on his shoulders during the celebration of the coronation of the Ivorians, winners of CAN 2023.

Like several of his teammates, Max-Alain Gradel also paid tribute to the Moroccan selection, during the celebration of the coronation of Côte d’Ivoire, winner of CAN 2023. At the time of the trophy presentation, the Ivorian striker was seen with the Cherifian flag, which he proudly kept above his shoulder. A way to salute the Atlas Lions for their contribution to the victory of Séléfanto.

But for Roger Milla, the Gaziantep FK striker does not need to do the same. Guest on NCI (Nouvelle Chaine Ivoirienne), the former Cameroonian glory criticized Gradel’s use of the Moroccan flag during the trophy presentation. According to the former center forward of the Indomitable Lions, this action was inappropriate and inappropriate. He stressed that Ivory Coast’s victory at CAN 2023 did not depend on Morocco, but on the performance of the Ivorian team on the field.

“I would first like to say that it is very mean compared to the other players and the spectators to stand on the podium with the Moroccan flagRoger Milla told the NCI. It was not Morocco that made Côte d’Ivoire win this CAN. »

Milla also expressed her wish that Gradel had instead chosen to display the Ivorian flag during the ceremony. He explained that as a player, the priority should be to celebrate with the fans and show the colors of his country proudly.

The former Cameroon international recalled that Ivory Coast’s qualification as best third during the group stage was in accordance with the rules of the competition. He stressed that Morocco’s victory over Zambia had indirectly contributed to the Elephants’ qualification for the round of 16.

A miraculous qualification

With its back to the wall in phase, with a team virtually eliminated after its defeat against Nigeria (0-1) and its slap received from Equatorial Guinea (0-4) in the group phase, Ivory Coast escaped take the plunge thanks to Morocco. With their victory against Zambia (1-0) despite having already qualified for the round of 16, the Atlas Lions allowed the Elephants to finish among the four best thirds, synonymous with qualification for the second round of the competition.

A savior that the Ivorian people celebrated after the final whistle of the match against Nigeria (2-1) in the final, Sunday evening; with Moroccan flags in the stands and streets of Abidjan.