DRC: a pro-Tshisekedi influencer faces rape accusations

Denise Mukendi, an influencer close to power in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), was arrested on Tuesday September 24 in Brazzaville, in neighboring Congo, before being extradited to Kinshasa. This arrest follows serious accusations against her relating to the arrest and rape by sodomy of political opponent Jacky Ndala in 2021.

According to information reported by RFI, Mukendi gave the order for these acts via the National Intelligence Agency (ANR). She was transferred on Friday September 27 to Makala central prison after appearing before the Kinshasa prosecutor.

Dressed in a traditional loincloth dress and wearing a scarf, Denise Mukendi was apprehended in Brazzaville as she was preparing to board a flight to France. The Congolese and DRC intelligence services worked jointly for his capture. According to sources close to the matter, Interpol’s national coordination office was activated on Monday September 23, which allowed rapid action by law enforcement.

Known for her support for President Félix Tshisekedi, Mukendi has always presented herself as a defender of government policy. Through her lawyer, she denied allegations that she had tried to flee abroad to escape justice. Extradited to Kinshasa on Wednesday, she was first placed in the hands of the ANR before being formally presented to the capital prosecutor two days later.

Indeed, a partial video of Mukendi’s appearance was recently leaked to the media, revealing a surprising confession. In this sequence, the influencer claims to have “lied” about the arrest of Jacky Ndala, explaining that it was an attempt to provoke a public clash on social networks. These declarations, although important, still leave uncertainties surrounding the continuation of the case.

In pre-trial detention at Makala Central Prison since Friday evening, Mukendi faces charges which, if confirmed during the trial, could result in a lengthy prison sentence. Her lawyer has already requested reinforced protection for her client in prison, highlighting the risks involved.