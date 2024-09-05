Samuel Eto’o: “I don’t earn any salary as President of Fecafoot”

In a long interview granted to the YouTube channel “The Bridge”, Samuel Eto’o swept aside the news concerning him. And the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation confided that he does not receive a single cent as salary at the head of FECAFOOT.

Brought with great fanfare to the head of the Cameroon Football Federation in December 2021, Samuel Eto’o has since been more than undesirable at FECAFOOT. Criticized by his detractors and some of his collaborators, the former captain of the Indomitable Lions is also engaged in a sort of cold war with the Ministry of Sports.

In an interview with the YouTube channel “The Bridge”, the 43-year-old former striker did not hesitate to share his point of view frankly on his situation at the head of FECAFOOT these last three years. And the boss of Cameroonian football took the opportunity to make a shocking revelation about his remuneration.

“I don’t earn any salary as President of FECAFOOT, I don’t earn any money from the Federation. I don’t need money. Sometimes, when things are complicated, I take money out of my pocket to make things work. These are sacrifices that I make and that I don’t talk about,” confided Samuel Eto’o.