DRC: Makala prison director suspended after death of 129 inmates

Congolese Prime Minister Judith Suminwa visited Makala Central Prison on Wednesday, September 4, where 129 inmates died during the night of September 1-2, during the suppression of an escape attempt, according to the authorities. Following this incident, the prison director was suspended.

Joseph Yusufu Maliki, the director of the facility, was relieved of his duties by the Minister of Justice, Constant Mutamba. He is now being sought by the Congolese authorities, with a wanted notice issued against him. According to the authorities, 129 inmates died during the events that took place in Makala.

According to RFI, Joseph Yusufu Maliki reportedly claimed on Wednesday, September 4, that he was ill, thus justifying his absence. However, other information suggests that he may have already left the country.

Returning to Kinshasa the same day, Constant Mutamba immediately visited the prison to assess the situation and conduct his own investigation. Judith Suminwa, the Prime Minister, also visited the site.

Minister Mutamba, contradicting the official version of an escape attempt, denounced an act of sabotage intended to slow down his efforts to ease the prison’s congestion.

He also called the incident a plot and pledged to clarify the situation within two weeks.