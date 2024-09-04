CAN 2025 (Q): Comoros, Gambia, Rwanda, the program for this Wednesday

Friendlies: the list of Rwanda against Madagascar and Botswana

ByThe Mwebantu Team

Several matches are scheduled this Wednesday across Africa, counting for the first day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. Discover today’s matches.

The CAN 2025 qualifiers open this Wednesday, with the matches of the first day. Four matches are scheduled for today. Comoros will open the show, with the reception of Gambia from 3 p.m. (GMT). An hour later, the future opponents of Benin and Nigeria, Libya and Rwanda, will meet for the first match of group D.

At the same time, we will witness the clash between Ethiopia and Tanzania in Group C. This day will end in the evening, with a match between Niger and Sudan, at 7 p.m. (GMT).

The program for this Wednesday, September 4 (GMT time):

3 p.m.: Comoros – Gambia

4 p.m.: Libya – Rwanda

4 p.m.: Tanzania – Ethiopia

7 p.m.: Sudan – Niger

