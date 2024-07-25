Salva Kiir on working visit to South Africa

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has started a two-day working visit to Pretoria, where he will hold talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations and promote peace and stability in South Sudan.

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir left Juba on Wednesday for a working visit to Pretoria. During his two-day stay, he will discuss with President Cyril Ramaphosa the promotion of peace in South Sudan and strengthening ties between the two nations.

The visit comes shortly after the Nairobi Tumaini Peace Initiative, a high-level initiative that seeks to secure a final peace agreement in South Sudan. Tumaini, which means “hope” in Swahili, aims to include armed groups that did not sign the 2018 Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan.

The Nairobi Initiative brought together six heads of state, senior officials and diplomats from around the world last May. Participants signed a commitment document to reaffirm their determination to continue talks and renounce violence.