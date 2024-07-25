Gabon: President Oligui Nguema invites Aliko Dangote to invest in his country

Gabon’s Transitional President, Brigadier General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, met in Libreville with Nigerian businessman and CEO of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, to discuss various economic opportunities, including the construction of a cement plant in Gabon.

According to the hearing report, General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema met with Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Their discussions focused on supporting the investor through projects such as the creation of a low-cost cement production plant for Gabonese people, as well as the production of fertilizers.

Indeed, the head of the Transition in Gabon encouraged the first African fortune to exploit investment opportunities in the cement and fertilizer sectors. For his part, Aliko Dangote congratulated the Transition authorities for their efforts to lead Gabon towards economic prosperity on a continental scale and beyond.

Furthermore, the Nigerian tycoon expressed his willingness to contribute and said: “We are delighted to be able to invest in Gabon. Our objective is to contribute to the economic diversification and industrialization efforts of the country.” Following this invitation, Dangote’s communications department declared: “In the coming months, further discussions and assessments will be conducted to finalize the investment plans. The collaboration between Dangote Industries and the Gabonese government promises a strong partnership, likely to have a significant impact on Gabon’s economy.”