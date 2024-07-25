2024 Olympics: Achraf Hakimi victim of racist comments after Argentina 1-2 Morocco

The captain of the Moroccan Olympic team, Achraf Hakimi, was the victim of racist comments on his social networks, following the victory of the Atlas Lions against Argentina (2-1) this Wednesday, at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Morocco snatched its first three points in the men’s football tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Wednesday. The Atlas Lions beat Argentina this afternoon in the opening match. At the end of a match marred by incidents, with the game suspended for more than two hours, the Moroccans finally won with a score of 2-1.

A victory that was badly experienced by the Argentinian camp, which attacked the captain of the Cherifian team. In fact, Argentinians, undoubtedly supporters, indulged in racist comments on Achraf Hakimi’s social networks. The PSG right-back received several messages with monkey or rat emojis under his Instagram photos.