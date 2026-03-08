Sale of coffee in Dieuppeul‐Derklé: Nestlé Senegal deploys 100 Nescafé stands to structure the activity February 27, 2026

Coffee stands meeting hygiene, safety and modernity standards: this is what Nestlé Senegal has made available to the populations of Dieuppeul‐Derklé. Equipment that raises a lot of hope in terms of job creation and the structuring of a hitherto informal sector.

The commune of Dieuppeul‐Derklé vibrated, on Saturday February 21, 2026, to the rhythm of a ceremony with strong economic and social significance. Nestlé Senegal officially handed over Nescafé professional stands to local micro-entrepreneurs, marking the operational launch of a vast program to modernize coffee points of sale in public spaces. In total, 100 stands will be gradually deployed in the town over the coming weeks. Ten of them were symbolically handed over during the ceremony, in the presence of Mayor Cheikh Gueye, the deputy sub-prefect, Ababacar Dièye, the general administrator of Nestlé Senegal, Issa Sanogo, as well as administrative, customary and religious authorities. Imam Babacar Samb opened the meeting with prayers, magnifying a gesture “that goes straight to the heart”, in a context marked by the blessed month of Ramadan

Through this initiative, Nestlé Senegal intends to contribute to the reduction of precariousness in urban areas by offering modern work tools to sellers working mainly in the informal sector. The stated objective is twofold: to improve the conditions for carrying out the activity and to structure an economic segment which supports many families. The stands, harmonized, secure and ergonomic, have been designed to meet hygiene, safety and aesthetic requirements. They will allow beneficiaries to practice in a more dignified setting, while strengthening the visibility of the Nescafé brand in public spaces. Beyond the equipment, the program provides support in terms of good hygiene and preparation practices, in order to guarantee consumers quality that meets company standards. For local authorities, this action also contributes to the beautification of the urban environment and a better organization of commercial occupation. The selection of beneficiaries was carried out in close collaboration with the municipality, and the installation of the stands will be coordinated with the competent services in order to ensure harmonious integration into the public space.

A long-term partnership

Speaking, Mayor Cheikh Gueye welcomed an initiative that is perfectly consistent with the missions of a local authority. “Any action in the direction of promoting entrepreneurship and employment falls fully within the scope of intervention of the municipality,” he affirmed. Recalling the existence of a partnership agreement signed a few years ago with Nestlé Senegal, he stressed that several programs have already been carried out for the benefit of local populations. The mayor also insisted on the responsibility of the beneficiaries, called upon to make good use of the equipment made available to them and to pay the duties and taxes linked to the occupation of public space. “The local authority will spare no effort to provide the necessary supervision and support, so that everyone can take full advantage of this opportunity,” he assured. Representing the prefect of Dakar, the deputy sub-prefect, Ababacar Dièye, highlighted the symbolic and practical significance of the ceremony. According to him, the presentation of these stands goes beyond the simple material framework to be part of a broader dynamic of harmonious organization of public space, strengthening of local economic activity and improvement of living conditions. He welcomed “an intelligent synergy between public authorities and the private sector”, contributing to urban order, hygiene and the creation of sustainable opportunities.

Creation of shared value

For his part, the general administrator Issa Sanogo recalled that this initiative is part of the philosophy of creating shared value which guides the group’s action. Present in Senegal for nearly seven decades, the company claims to want to go beyond the simple marketing of food products to actively contribute to the development of communities. “Our ambition is to improve the quality of life of populations and to contribute to a healthier and more prosperous future. Providing a dignified, secure activity framework conducive to the growth of these micro-entrepreneurs is part of this responsibility,” he declared, while thanking the municipal and administrative authorities for their availability.

The president of the neighborhood council, Oumar Nahari, for his part, insisted on the social dimension of the program, which he considers to be a real employment opportunity for young people in the municipality. In an urban context marked by challenges linked to unemployment and precariousness, access to modern work tools represents, according to him, a concrete lever for economic empowerment. With the gradual deployment of 100 stands in Dieuppeul‐Derklé, Nestlé Senegal aims to combine economic performance, social inclusion and improvement of the living environment. By structuring the activity of coffee sellers and strengthening their professionalization, the company intends to contribute to the emergence of a more resilient micro-enterprise network, serving local development and social cohesion.