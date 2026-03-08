Energy: TARANIS Energy for Africa displays its ambitions in Senegal

The President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, received this Friday the Director General of TARANIS Energy for Africa, Emmanuel Colombel, as part of an audience devoted to prospects for cooperation in the energy sector.

During the meeting, the head of the group presented to the Head of State his company’s ambition to contribute to the development of Senegal through the implementation of its energy policy.

Emphasis was placed on particular interest in the Tambacounda region, identified as a priority area for possible projects, according to a note from the Presidency.*