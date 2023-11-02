Salah: ‘I am the best player in the world’

Positioned in 11th place in the final ranking of the 2023 Ballon d’Or, Mohamed Salah does not care about the ranking because he considers himself the best player in the world.

Often placed in the top 10 of the Ballon d’Or, with a 5th place in the 2022 edition, Mohamed Salah fell in this year’s France Football points. The Egyptian Pharaoh was positioned 11th in the ranking of the prestigious award.

The 31-year-old completed the 2022-2023 season with a record of 30 goals and 16 assists in 51 competitive matches for Liverpool. Stats that will not allow him to win the Grail, or at least be part of the top 10 best players in the world.

But that’s not what will give the Reds winger problems. Regardless of his place in the rankings, Mohamed Salah believes he is the best player in the world. “ At the end of the day it’s people’s opinions that count, but in my mind I’m the best player in the world, that’s what I tell myself. I can’t say I don’t want to win the Ballon d’Or or FIFA’s The Best, of course I want to win one or the other“, he told the Egyptian channel MBC.

“ But if I don’t win either of them, there’s no problem. Whatever I want, I usually get. I know I will win one or the other later, I’m not worried”he added.

This season, Mohamed Salah has already scored 10 goals and provided 4 assists in all competitions with Liverpool. The Egyptian recently broke the record for top scorer for an English club in European Cups, held by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.