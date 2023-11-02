Tensions in Gaza: Abdelmadjid Tebboune launches an appeal against Israeli aggression

In a speech delivered on the eve of the commemoration of the 69th anniversary of the launch of the Algerian liberation revolution, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune strongly condemned Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and the Gaza Strip, describing these actions as genuine ” war crime “.

The Israeli occupation of Palestine is a subject that has long concerned Algeria, which has always expressed its support for the Palestinian people and their just cause. Tebboune reaffirmed Algeria’s firm position, declaring that the country stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people “in these particular circumstances.”

The Algerian Parliament also showed its support by organizing an emergency session dedicated to the Palestinian cause. During this session, he called for the formation of an international committee to investigate crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, emphasizing the need to bring war criminals to justice.

A “large-scale” operation

Tensions in Gaza have reached a new high with the Palestinian Interior Ministry’s announcement that an Israeli bombing caused the death and injury of hundreds of Palestinians, mostly children, and the destruction of a residential neighborhood from the Jabalia camp. The Israeli army also confirmed having carried out a “large-scale” operation and claimed responsibility for the assassination of the commander of the central Jabalia battalion affiliated with the Hamas movement.

Since October 7, the Israeli army has intensified its military actions in Gaza, with a tragic human toll: more than 8,525 Palestinians have lost their lives, including 3,542 children and 2,187 women, while nearly 21,543 others were injured. Additionally, in the occupied West Bank, 126 Palestinians were killed and around 2,000 were arrested, according to official Palestinian sources.