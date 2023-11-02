2026 World Cup (Q): opponent of Benin, Rwanda has its new coach

The Rwandan Football Federation announced on Wednesday the appointment of German technician, Torsten Frank Spittler, to the Amavubi bench.

Torsten Frank Spittler is the new Rwanda coach. The German technician took the reins of the Amavubi, replacing Carlos Alós Ferrer who left last August after spending 16 months at the head of the team ranked 140th in the world. This is his first experience on the bench of an African selection.

Former assistant coach of the Germany under-16 team in 1998, Torsten Frank Spittler most recently managed German sixth division club TuS Holzkirchen. Aged 61, he coached Nepal and Bhutan. The new coach of Rwanda was also technical director of Yemen, Sierra Leone and Mozambique.

With his new status as boss of the Amavubi bench, Torsten Frank Spittler will try to lead his players to the final phase of the 2026 World Cup, while the qualifiers in Africa start in two weeks. As a reminder, Rwanda is in Group C with Nigeria, South Africa, Benin, Zimbabwe and Lesotho.