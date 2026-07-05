Saint-Louis: Marie Angélique Mame Selbé Diouf at the bedside of the victims of Pikine 15 and children with specific needs

A few days after the tragedy of the collapse of a building in Pikine 15, which left five dead and several injured, the Minister of Family, Social Action and Solidarity, Marie Angélique Mame Selbé Diouf, went this Tuesday, June 23, to Saint-Louis.

Welcomed by Governor Al Hassan Sall, administrative authorities and local elected officials, she provided state support to bereaved families before visiting the Saint-Louis Social Inclusion Center, dedicated to the care of children living with intellectual disabilities.

Welcomed on her arrival by the governor of Saint-Louis, Al Hassan Sall, surrounded by administrative authorities and local elected officials, Minister Marie Angélique Mame Selbé Diouf visited the Saint-Louis Social Inclusion Center. This structure, created almost 18 months ago by a parents’ association, welcomes children suffering from Down syndrome, autism or other intellectual disabilities.

The minister praised the remarkable work accomplished by the volunteers who provide daily supervision to the residents despite limited resources. According to her, social inclusion constitutes a priority of public policies supported by the highest authorities of the country.

“Inclusion is something that is particularly close to the President of the Republic’s heart. In the Senegal of tomorrow, every child must count, especially those with specific needs. These centers deserve to be supported by the State,” declared Marie Angélique Mame Selbé Diouf.

The director of the center, Professor Babaly Sall, took advantage of this visit to explain the many difficulties the structure faces. The center currently welcomes 21 children and operates mainly thanks to parents’ contributions and the commitment of volunteers.

“Our needs mainly concern transporting children, strengthening staff and obtaining subsidies. A 35-seater bus and a few agents assigned by the State would considerably change our capacity for action,” argued Professor Babaly Sall.

The minister assured that her department would examine the possibilities of support, in particular through the National Solidarity Fund and other social protection mechanisms.

At the bedside of the bereaved families of Pikine 15

Before this stage dedicated to social inclusion, the ministerial delegation visited the site of the tragedy that occurred in Pikine 15. The minister met the owner of the collapsed building, who lost two of his children in the disaster, as well as affected neighboring families and local notables.

This visit comes after that of the Minister of the Interior. It aimed to provide moral and financial support to the victims of this tragedy which deeply marked the city of Saint-Louis.

“We came to convey the message of solidarity from the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister and the entire government. We met the families of the victims, but also the impacted neighbors. The solidarity shown around this tragedy shows that the Senegalese know how to support each other in difficult times,” underlined the minister.

Assistance envelopes were given to affected families, while the National Solidarity Fund and the General Delegation for Social Protection also made their contribution.

“We have already made a first gesture, but we will continue to study the possibilities of support. Beyond the direct victims, several neighbors also suffered the consequences of this collapse,” added Marie Angélique Mame Selbé Diouf.

Through this double visit, the government intends to reaffirm its commitment to vulnerable populations, whether families affected by a tragedy or children living with a disability requiring appropriate care.