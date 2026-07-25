ECOWAS: General Birame Diop takes the reins of the Commission

Senegal is taking a major step forward in its regional diplomacy. Air Force General (2S) Birame Diop was elected president of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), opening a new chapter for the sub-regional organization facing unprecedented security, political and institutional challenges.

This accession marks a historic first for Senegal, to which the ECOWAS heads of state had entrusted, in December 2025, the leadership of the Commission for the 2026-2030 mandate. President Bassirou Diomaye Faye had officially designated the Minister of the Armed Forces as Senegal’s candidate, banking on a profile recognized for his military, diplomatic and multilateral experience.

This dual national and international experience is considered an asset to lead an organization called upon to manage complex crises, ranging from terrorism to political transitions, including tensions between ECOWAS and the countries of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

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The new President of the Commission takes office in a particularly sensitive context. ECOWAS now operates with twelve member states after the withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. The organization must also strengthen its role in the fight against terrorism, relaunch regional economic integration and maintain dialogue with the AES States in order to avoid lasting fragmentation of the West African space.

Born on March 29, 1961 in Thiès, Birame Diop held several strategic positions within the Senegalese Armed Forces. Former Chief of Staff of the Air Force and then Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, he also served as military advisor to the Secretary General of the United Nations between 2021 and 2024, before being appointed Minister of the Armed Forces in April 2024.

CTN