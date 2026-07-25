ECOWAS: Bassirou Diomaye Faye pleads for a renovated and more united organization

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye yesterday called on ECOWAS member countries to “build a more stable, secure and more prosperous West African space”. He participated in the summit in Freetown (Sierra Leone) on the future of regional integration in West Africa.

The President of the Republic took part yesterday in the summit on the future of regional integration in West Africa, as well as in the 69th ordinary session of the Conference of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The meeting was held in Freetown (Sierra Leone). In his speech, Bassirou Diomaye Faye congratulated the president of the ECOWAS Commission for his “actions in favor of integration for the benefit of our populations”.

Even if many achievements have been made in recent decades, Bassirou Diomaye Faye called for “additional efforts and sacrifices” so that populations can “live in a peaceful, safe and prosperous region”. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) celebrated, in 2025, the fiftieth anniversary of its creation. It is, according to the Head of State, “five decades of regional cooperation, economic integration and collective progress in West Africa”. “It is equally obvious that ECOWAS programs have driven multiple achievements for the economic development of our countries to the point of establishing the institution as the most accomplished and efficient economic community in Africa,” said Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

A.Ng. NDIAYE