UN: Senegal gives its official support to the candidacy of Macky Sall

The President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye, decided to provide Senegal’s full support for the candidacy of his predecessor, Macky Sall, for the post of Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), following an audience granted to the former head of state at the Palais de la République.

According to a press release from the Ministry of African Integration, Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad, Macky Sall was received on Friday July 17, 2026 to present his candidacy for head of the UN to the President of the Republic.

The document specifies that the meeting took place “in a climate marked by cordiality and republican courtesy”, illustrating the head of state’s attachment “to dialogue, the continuity of the State and unity around the higher interests of the Nation”.

At the end of this interview, Bassirou Diomaye Faye decided that Senegal will officially support the candidacy of Macky Sall. The Head of State has, in this perspective, instructed the Government as well as the entire Senegalese diplomatic network to mobilize to promote this candidacy among the Member States of the United Nations.

The President of the Republic also launched an appeal to the active forces of the Nation to support this candidacy, now presented as that of Senegal, “in the service of Africa and more effective multilateralism”, concludes the press release.

Salla GUEYE