Management of neuropathic pain: pharmacists from the Diourbel region at the training school

As part of the management of neuropathic pain, the Exphar Senegal laboratory organized, last Monday, a training workshop for the group of pharmacists in the Diourbel region in Touba. The objective was to enable pharmacists to better identify the different types of pain and to refer patients to a specialist consultation when necessary.

According to Saturnin Ndouye, manager of Exphar Senegal, neuropathic pain has become frequent in Senegal. They even constitute one of the main reasons for consultation in pharmacies. Hence the need, according to him, to strengthen the capacities of pharmacists through this post-graduate training.

During his presentation, the neurologist at the Matlaboul Fawzayni National Hospital Center in Touba, Dr El Hadji Mbengue, explained that neuropathic pain results from a dysfunction of the nervous system. “This is a lesion affecting the nervous system, whether central or peripheral,” he said.

Continuing his presentation, the specialist recalled that this pain is among the main reasons for consultation in general neurology. “It’s a very common reason for consultation,” he said. He notably cited sciatica-type pain as well as that linked to certain spinal pathologies. According to him, this pain can also be the consequence of after-effects of stroke.

On the side of pharmacists, this initiative was welcomed. The president of the group of pharmacists in the Diourbel region, Dr Adiouma Diouf, stressed that this training is part of the program of their scientific commission responsible for post-university studies.

“This training allowed us to better equip ourselves to effectively refer patients suffering from neuropathic pain to competent specialists,” he said. Before adding: “Today, pharmacists are very close to the population. Patients often go to the pharmacy first before visiting the hospital. It is therefore essential that pharmacists are sufficiently trained, informed and equipped to ensure good guidance. »